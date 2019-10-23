SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Runway expansion project brings construction, road closures near Route H

Airport Advisory Board meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 06:28 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:09 AM CDT

Airport meeting and road closures

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Construction started Tuesday near Route H ahead of a runway expansion project at Columbia Regional Airport.

Right now, the North Rangeline Road connection is closed, and the South Rangeline Road connection is down to one lane.

The Southern Boone Fire Protection District posted to Facebook Tuesday about the project's timeline.

Phases 1 and 2 began Tuesday. Phase 3, which is set to start in mid-November,  will close the North Rangeline Road Connection and limit traffic to one lane at Rangeline and Starr Road.

Previously, residents of Englewood expressed concern about the project. There were two meetings held in September to address the issues. At the second meeting, engineers addressed the concerns and split the construction into four phases. Additionally, COU fire crews and Southern Boone Fire Protection District plan to assist in responses to Englewood during Route H closures.
 
The Airport Advisory Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. It is unclear whether those in attendance will discuss the changes to traffic flow, but the public is welcome to attend. There will be portions of the meeting for open comments.

