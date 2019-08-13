Safety and security are a priority for Columbia Public Schools

CPS security updates

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Board of Education met Monday at a meeting which lasted around 10 minutes. The board met to approve construction change orders.

Crews have been working to make security updates to school buildings. Some of those updates include adding more cameras and security film to windows. The work includes updating buildings to have a single point of entry.

The district first remodeled the entrance of the Aslin Administration Building. Guests now have to speak with staff through a phone before being let into the building.

Some of the changes approved at Monday's meetings included increased cost for things like removing asbestos or materials.

It only took the board around 10 minutes to approve the changes.

This year the school district will spend close to $1 million on safety and security. The 2019-2020 budget lists the total expenditures on security services as $980,826.

The amount spent on security has increased for the last several years. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said that is partly due to growth, and the fact the district is continuously improving security.