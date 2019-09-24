Safety improvements for Highway 54 in Miller and Cole counties

Highway 54 safety improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation is working to schedule several safety improvements for U.S. 54 south of Jefferson City.

Three fatal crashes have occurred in Miller and Cole counties on Highway 54 this year, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports

ABC 17 News previously reported about a head-on collision Sept. 15 that killed three people on U.S. 54 in Cole County. A single car crash in Miller County killed an adult and four children in May. One adult died in Cole County after a single car crash in February.

MoDOT plans to award contracts for pavement resurfacing and guardrail improvements from Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City to the Miller County line this fall, said department spokesperson Adam Pulley.

He said the department will also award a contact this fall for a guard cable to be added over an 18-mile stretch from Stadium Boulevard to Route AA in Miller County.

In 2021, MoDOT will begin awarding contracts for intersection safety improvements to various sections along Highway 54 in Cole and Miller counties, he said.

Pulley said MoDOT met with the public at a meeting in Eldon earlier this year to begin identifying locations for intersection improvements. He said the work will likely begin in 2021 and be complete in 2022.