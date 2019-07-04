Salute to America brings thousands to downtown Jefferson City

Salute to America draws large crowd

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Salute to America draws nearly 50,000 people to downtown Jefferson City each year to enjoy Fourth of July festivities.

The threat of high temperatures Wednesday didn't stop people from going to the carnival.

"We were a little apprehensive about coming down just because it was so hot in the sun, but the shade in between the buildings is fantastic," said Jefferson City resident Lindsey Graves.

The Jefferson City Fire Department has several recommendations to beat the heat.

"Find shade if possible, and make sure you're well hydrated, drinking water," said firefighter Jame Noah. "Food intake is also imperative. This time of year, you want to make sure your electrolytes are in balance."

Signs of overheating include heat cramps, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, rapid heart rate and low blood pressure, Noah said.

By 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jefferson City dispatch hadn't received any heat-related calls.

Despite ongoing flooding and an EF3 tornado in May, several visitors in Jefferson City said they were able to get downtown with little to no issue.

"We saw (flooding). It didn’t affect our driving here, we just went in the parking garage," said Rachel Todd, a native of Jefferson City.

"If you drive through, you definitely see (tornado) damage, but yeah, the parade kicked it off with celebration. The heart of the city is here," said Jennifer Ladek, also a Jefferson City native.

A larger turnout is expected for Thursday. Drivers are advised to expect limited parking and to bring plenty of drinking water.