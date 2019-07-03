Salute to America prep underway despite recent flooding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City is gearing up for another Salute to America after two natural disasters hit the city.

The annual Salute to America celebration in downtown Jefferson City will be held Wednesday and Thursday. The Jefferson City Police Department said with the current flooding in north Jefferson City, several streets could be closed with short notice.

The department encourages anyone planning on viewing the fireworks from north Jefferson City to make alternate plans, as access could be limited, and ask anyone viewing the show to do so in a public area away from moving traffic.

Map of Downtown Jefferson City Salute to America Celebration

Map of Downtown Jefferson City Salute to America Celebration

Download a link to the road closures and parking map for Salute to America here.

While some areas from viewing the fireworks on Thursday night might not be open, Owner of Samuel's Tuxedos and Presiding Commissioner of Cole County Sam Bushman said people can catch a glimpse of the show all over the city at high points.

Bushman said he thinks Salute to America is exactly what Jefferson City needs.

"Between the tornado and the flooding, we need something where we can go out and have fun and just be kids again," he said.

He hopes the city can put the disasters aside and move forward.

Owner of YoYums Lisa Kemna said the Forth of July is the business' busiest time of the year. She said the recent road closures have affected business, but things are starting to get back to normal.

"Here in the last couple weeks, it's really kinda straightened out and business is back to normal," she said. "I'm feeling like with that we'll have a really great Fourth of July."

The Jefferson City Fire Department will have four or more extra officers working downtown and to monitor the fireworks show. The department encourages people to stay hydrated with the expected high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information and the schedule for Salute to America, you can visit their website, salutetoamerica.org.