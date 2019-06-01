Sandbagging efforts to continue Saturday in Hartsburg

Photo provided by Southern Boone County Fire Protection District

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Sandbagging will continue Saturday morning as Boone County continues to deal with flooding, according to officials with the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District.

Efforts start at 9 a.m. at Peace United Church in Hartsburg, located at 121 S. First Street, according to a Facebook post.

The agency is still transporting sandbags from the fill sites at the church and the Katy Trail out to the levee, officials said.

Officials said crews have seen the river rise several inches in the last 36 hours.

Officials said they will continue to work to hold the river at the outer levees.

Lunch will be served approximately 12 p.m., and officials estimate sandbagging will likely last until mid-afternoon.