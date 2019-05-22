Sandbagging underway in Rocheport

Volunteers help with sandbagging efforts in Rocheport on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

Volunteers help with sandbagging efforts in Rocheport on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

ROCHEPORT, Mo. - Rocheport residents, volunteers and authorities will sandbag Wednesday morning in efforts to prevent major flooding.

Heavy rain came through mid-Missouri Tuesday and more is expected in Wednesday night's forecast.

Sandbagging efforts are being held near Meriwether Cafe and Bike Shop.

Boone County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Tom Hurley said he plans to meet Wednesday morning regarding flood levels.

Hurley said authorities are going to meet Wednesday, "to determine what needs may exist for additional resources, including putting a call out for additional volunteers."

"Rocheport coordinated their volunteers using sandbags from our office," Hurley said. "Depending on what river forecasts show in the morning (Wednesday), a decision will be made as to whether or not additional flood fighting efforts are needed,"

The Missouri River is expected to top out at more than two feet above major flood stage at the end of May.

Officials are predicting this will be the fifth highest crest on record.