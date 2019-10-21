Scammers use Boone County Sheriff's Department phone number

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Boone County Sheriff's Department says scammers are using the department's phone number in an effort to get money from people.

A man called the department and said scammers are using the department's main number -- 875-1111 -- making it look like it is really the Sheriff's Department calling.

"Then they're identifying themselves as an investigator with the Sheriff's Department, telling the person that they have a summons for them because there are some charges that have been filed upon them," said Maj. Tom Reddin from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Reddin said the scammers are then asking for people's bank accounts or routing numbers to pay for the charges.

He said it is usually people who are unfamiliar with technology, especially the elderly, who fall victim to these scams. He also said the scammers can be female or male.

Reddin said people can know they are being scammed if someone asks for money over the phone.

"Certainly, anytime we get a call and somebody's asking for money, it's a scam, every time. So don't give it to them. Don't go to Walmart and get a Google Play card. Don't go to Gerbes and get a Green Dot card. Don't do it," he said.

He said the Boone County Sheriff's Department will never ask people for their bank information over the phone.