Schnucks to stop open carry in its stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis-based grocery chain has joined the list of companies telling customers not to carry weapons in the open in its stores.

Schnucks said Thursday that it will prohibit the open carry of guns and other weapons, with an exemption for authorized law enforcement personnel.

"We made this decision for the safety and comfort of our teammates and our customers, who expect a family-friendly environment when shopping for their household needs," the Schnucks media relations department said in an emailed statement. "We will continue to allow the concealed carrying of weapons where permitted by law."

The policy goes into effect immediately in all 115 Schnucks stores. The chain has a location on Forum Boulevard in Columbia.

Walmart earlier this week said it will stop selling handgun and short-barreled rifle ammunition and ask its customers not to carry weapons openly in its stores. Kroger, which owns Gerbes, said earlier this week it would also ask customers not to carry weapons in the open. Walgreens, which has locations in Columbia, and CVS on Thursday also asked that customers not carry weapons in the open.

Target has also made the request.