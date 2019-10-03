Schnucks to stop selling tobacco products

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Grocery store chain Schnucks will stop selling all tobacco products at all of its locations starting Jan. 1, the company said in a news release Thursday.

The company has a store on Forum Boulevard in Columbia.

"Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company's mission is to nourish people's lives," Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a news release. "Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don't belong in our stores."

The company said it will also continue its existing policy of not selling e-cigarettes and vaping products. Starting Oct. 15, Schnucks will also offer double rewards points on over-the-counter smoking cessation products, according to the release.