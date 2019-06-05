SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

School bus involved in Jefferson City crash

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 09:41 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 09:41 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Jefferson City on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to a news release, the bus, driven by Estelle Kerns, 29, of Jefferson City, slid on wet pavement while going around a curve and struck a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Satinwood Drive, officials said.

Police said the driver of the truck, Edward Kintner, 77, of Jefferson City, suffered minor injuries.

According to the news release, Kerns, a 12-year-old and a 39-year-old woman who were passengers on the bus were all uninjured.

