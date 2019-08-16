School district sends out warning about fliers

Mexico High School warning local businesses of fake invoice

MEXICO, Mo. - Mexico High School warned its Facebook followers Wednesday to look out for a flier asking for money.

The post warns people that the school is not associated with a photo of a document from a business that calls itself Sports Media. The post says the document is a poster invoice being sent to local businesses and has the "Mexico High School" name at the top.

The post encourages anyone who sees one of the invoices to contact authorities and tags the Mexico Department of Public Safety.

The invoice asks the recipient to pay $189 for advertising on a 2019-2020 winter sports poster.

Police in the West Manchester Township in New York have also warned local business about a similar flier from the same company, according to online reports. Glens Falls, Maryland, police have also reported a similar flier from Sports Media.

