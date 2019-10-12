Picture from School of the Osage

LAKE OZARK, Mo. - The superintendent for the School of the Osage is retiring at the end of the month.

According to the district, the board of education approved Dr. Brent Depeé's request at Thursday night's meeting. Depeé has served as the superintendent since 2011.

"He truly believed in the Osage mission. Lots of school districts have a mission statement hanging on the wall, but our Osage mission is at the heart of what we do due to Dr. Depeé's commitment to it," board of education President Mary Whitman said. "We read it at each and every meeting under his direction and lived it in our work together."

The district said Depeé's retirement is effective Oct. 30 and that the board appointed Dr. Laura Nelson, who currently serves as the deputy superintendent, to takeover the position.

Depeé tweeted Friday morning that the announcement comes after recent health problems.

The past year I have experienced some health issues. My family and I believe it is time to retire. I want to thank the board, admin, faculty and staff for their support. It has been a privilege to serve SOTO, community and most importantly it's students . All in All Osage — Brent Depee (@depeeb) October 11, 2019

A post on the school district's Facebook page said during his tenure, Depeé led the passage of two bond issues and was committed to continuous improvement that "resulted in strong student achievement, a focus on student strengths, and implementation of Next Generation student mentoring."