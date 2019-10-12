SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

School of the Osage superintendent retiring

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 05:58 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:15 PM CDT

LAKE OZARK, Mo. - The superintendent for the School of the Osage is retiring at the end of the month.

According to the district, the board of education approved Dr. Brent Depeé's request at Thursday night's meeting. Depeé  has served as the superintendent since 2011. 

"He truly believed in the Osage mission. Lots of school districts have a mission statement hanging on the wall, but our Osage mission is at the heart of what we do due to Dr. Depeé's commitment to it," board of education President Mary Whitman said. "We read it at each and every meeting under his direction and lived it in our work together."

The district said Depeé's retirement is effective Oct. 30 and that the board appointed Dr. Laura Nelson, who currently serves as the deputy superintendent, to takeover the position.

Depeé tweeted Friday morning that the announcement comes after recent health problems.

A post on the school district's Facebook page said during his tenure, Depeé led the passage of two bond issues and was committed to continuous improvement that "resulted in strong student achievement, a focus on student strengths, and implementation of Next Generation student mentoring."

 

