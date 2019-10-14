SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Scott Boulevard road work could cause delays throughout week

Crews create turn lanes for Westbury Village

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 04:21 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 04:21 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Road construction is scheduled for this week on Scott Boulevard in Columbia. 

One southbound lane of the road will be closed between Strawn Road and Smith Drive. Construction crews are working on new turn lanes for the Westbury Village development.

Previously, developers have discussed building a commercial and residential neighborhood in that area, Some residents expressed concerns about traffic impacts due to the project.

If you are driving in the area this week, you can expect to see delays. To avoid the area, possible detours include taking S. Fairview Road and Chapel Hill Road.

The work is scheduled to be completed Saturday, Oct. 19 by 5 p.m.

