Scott Boulevard road work could cause delays throughout week

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Road construction is scheduled for this week on Scott Boulevard in Columbia.

One southbound lane of the road will be closed between Strawn Road and Smith Drive. Construction crews are working on new turn lanes for the Westbury Village development.

Previously, developers have discussed building a commercial and residential neighborhood in that area, Some residents expressed concerns about traffic impacts due to the project.

If you are driving in the area this week, you can expect to see delays. To avoid the area, possible detours include taking S. Fairview Road and Chapel Hill Road.

The work is scheduled to be completed Saturday, Oct. 19 by 5 p.m.