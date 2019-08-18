Second Dillard's and new hotel in works for Columbia Mall

New Dillards and Hotel in works for...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Mall could be the home of a new Dillard's and a new hotel.

The second Dillard’s would fill in the vacant building that used to house Sears, which closed in July 2018.

According to the building permit obtained by ABC17 News through a sunshine request, the conversion project includes interior renovations, which are valued at $200,000. The work will be done by CDI Contractors.

Columbia City Councilman Mike Trapp said he was excited about the new Dillard's. "It's going to help avoid an empty and deteriorating building. It will create increased retail sales that will help fund essential government services."

ABC17 contacted to Dillard's, CDI Contractors and the Columbia Mall for comment but has not heard back. Trapp did not have a timeline for the renovation project.

The new hotel, Tru by Hilton, would sit on the corner of Interstate 70 and Stadium Boulevard, according to the Springfield Business Journal.

Bryan Properties of Springfield is planning the hotel. If approved, the hotel would open in either summer or fall 2020.

The Tru Hotel is described as Hilton's concept for millennial travel. Hilton says on its website Tru is “vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart."

Trapp said he had heard about the idea of the hotel, but could not confirm any details. He thinks a hotel in the area could boost sales.

"All of the services they would need would be in walking distance to the hotel while they're in Columbia," Trapp said. "I think bringing people right to our retail center to stay is good for the guest and good for the economy and good for the businesses that are already there."

ABC17 contacted several members of the Columbia Hospitality Association and Bryan Properties for comment about the project but did not receive responses.

Trapp said neither the new Dillard's development nor the potential hotel has come before the council.

"Almost all development starts with Planning and Zoning," Trapp said. "It goes to them first, then they tweak staff's recommendation, then it comes to council with that final recommendation, so it's early in the process and hasn't come in front of us yet."

Plans about splitting the Columbia Mall property and changing the development plan were discussed at a meeting Tuesday. Cochran Engineering is seeking city approval of a change to the development plan for the area to create a new lot.