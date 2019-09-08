Section of I-70 outside Kansas City completely closed for weekend work

MoDOT's I-435 and I-70 Interchange project design

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation has completely closed Interstate 70 in both directions between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 outside Kansas City until Monday morning.

This closure is for the demolition of the directional ramps.

All ramps to and from I-70 between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 will be closed during the project.

MoDOT says this project will create major traffic impacts this weekend and urges drivers to plan ahead. Drivers should follow the signed detour using I-470 or find an alternate route.

This project is a part of a new interchange design being built at I-435 and I-70. MoDOT says this project will have significant impacts on traffic for two full construction seasons and is scheduled to be complete by December of 2020.