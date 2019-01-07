SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Sedalia police identify bank robbery suspect

His whereabouts are unknown

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 03:43 PM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 03:43 PM CST

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Sedalia Police Department released the identity of a suspect they said robbed Central Bank at 400 West Broadway on Dec. 26, 2018.

Police said they positively identified Brian L. Jones, 35, of Nebraska as the man they said entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before taking off in a nearby, awaiting vehicle.

Authorities said they don't know where Jones is at this time, but if you have any information about his whereabouts, you can contact the Sedalia Police Department, or a local law enforcement agency.

The driver of the car was identified as David Graves, who was charged with felony stealing.

