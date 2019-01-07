Sedalia police identify bank robbery suspect

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Sedalia Police Department released the identity of a suspect they said robbed Central Bank at 400 West Broadway on Dec. 26, 2018.

Police said they positively identified Brian L. Jones, 35, of Nebraska as the man they said entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before taking off in a nearby, awaiting vehicle.

Authorities said they don't know where Jones is at this time, but if you have any information about his whereabouts, you can contact the Sedalia Police Department, or a local law enforcement agency.

The driver of the car was identified as David Graves, who was charged with felony stealing.