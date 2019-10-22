Sedalia teenager reported missing
Police asking for help in finding her
SEDALIA, Mo. - The Sedalia Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen.
Marie McDonald, 17, was last seen Thursday leaving Liberty Park with someone she knew, police said in a Facebook post. Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Sedalia Police Department at 660-826-8100.
Marie is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. When she was last seen, police said she had long hair, extending down to her lower back.