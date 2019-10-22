Sedalia teenager reported missing

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Sedalia Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen.

Marie McDonald, 17, was last seen Thursday leaving Liberty Park with someone she knew, police said in a Facebook post. Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Sedalia Police Department at 660-826-8100.

Marie is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. ​​​​​When she was last seen, police said she had long hair, extending down to her lower back.