Semitrailer carrying beer crashes in Osage County

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 08:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 08:46 PM CDT

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. - A tractor-trailer carrying beer crashed on Highway 63 in Osage County on Tuesday night.

Troop F, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, tweeted that the crash happened north of Westphalia. Troopers said cleanup could take a while.

According to the Osage County Sheriff's Department, the highway was down to one lane. Officials said the driver of the truck, who was the only person involved in the crash, was taken to the hospital. 

ABC 17 News is working to confirm the extent of the driver's injuries.

 

