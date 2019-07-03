Photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. - A tractor-trailer carrying beer crashed on Highway 63 in Osage County on Tuesday night.

Troop F, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, tweeted that the crash happened north of Westphalia. Troopers said cleanup could take a while.

According to the Osage County Sheriff's Department, the highway was down to one lane. Officials said the driver of the truck, who was the only person involved in the crash, was taken to the hospital.

ABC 17 News is working to confirm the extent of the driver's injuries.