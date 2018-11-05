This screen grab from a Missouri Department of Transportation traffic cam shows a crash on Interstate 70 westbound at the Stadium Boulevard exit in Columbia on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 2:45 P.M.: Emergency dispatching notes say multiple vehicles were involved and first responders contained a possible fuel leak, Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Fraizer said. Fraizer said no other information was available.

ORIGINAL: A semi-truck ran off Interstate 70 westbound in the rain late Monday morning at the Stadium Boulevard exit.

It wasn’t clear whether anyone was injured. A Missouri Department of Transportation traffic camera showed traffic moving slowly but not stalled at about 11:30 a.m. A tractor-trailer had run off the right side of the road and firetrucks were at the scene.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision I70 Eastbound under Stadium overpass. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) November 5, 2018

Authorities also sent out an advisory that a crash was reported on I-70 eastbound at Stadium that was secondary to the original semi crash. One eastbound lane is closed, according to MoDOT, and a camera at the Stadium overpass showed traffic moving slowly through the area.

#I70ALERT: Eastbound delays possible at mile marker 124 (Stadium Boulevard/Route 740 overpass in Columbia), due to a vehicle collision. pic.twitter.com/o7CjwOPJDT — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) November 5, 2018

Look for updates on this developing story.