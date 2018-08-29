Semi truck crash shuts down westbound I-70 at Hwy 63 connector

Crews work to clean up a crash scene on Interstate 70 at Highway 63 on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 in this photo sent by a KMIZ viewer.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Both lanes of westbound Interstate 70 under the Highway 63 bridge were closed for approximately four hours Wednesday morning after a crash.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m., and it involved one tractor-trailer. The vehicle hit a ridge embankment and jackknifed. There was diesel fuel on the ground, and it took a while to get the truck towed out of the area, according to Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier.

Westbound traffic was diverted around the crash site, and warnings were posted as far back as the Lake of the Woods exit.