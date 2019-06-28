Semi-truck driver rescued after getting stuck in floodwaters near Glasgow

Courtesy: Glasgow Fire District

GLASGOW, Mo. - A semi-truck driver is OK after getting stuck in floodwaters near Glasgow Friday morning.

The Glasgow Fire District said emergency crews responded around 12:45 a.m. to Highway 240, about a mile west of Glasgow.

According to the Fire District, the water was too shallow for its boats to use an outboard motor and too swift to float and paddle.

A Hummer was used to drive on Highway 240 until the floodwaters reached the bottom of the vehicle.

Emergency crews walked another 100 yards (91.44 m) in waist-deep water to rescue the driver.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office helped the driver with a place to stay after the water rescue.

Drivers are asked not to drive around the barricades that are blocking some roads and highways across Missouri.