Semi-truck flips over near Kingdom City

Semitruck flips over near Kingdom City

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. - A Highway Patrol trooper driving behind a semi-truck getting off at the Kingdom City exit in Callaway County caught the exact moment the truck flipped over during the storm that ripped through Mid-Missouri.

Aldo Myers, 57, was on Highway 54 westbound when his truck was overturned by a gust of wind.

The Highway Patrol said Myers is in moderate condition, but that is subject to change.

The trooper was able to respond immediately to help Meyers, who was barely breathing when he got to him. He was able to get him conscious before the ambulence took him to University Hospital.

ABC 17 News will continue to check in on his condition.