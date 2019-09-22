Seven arrested after deputies search Mount Pleasant home
Authorities seize drugs, stolen motorcycle
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Miller County deputies arrested seven mid-Missouri residents after executing a search warrant on a Mount Pleasant home, the department announced Saturday.
Deputies found methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, prescription pills, a stolen motorcycle, marijuana and an illegal handgun in the home on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire.
In its statement, the department listed the arrests and charges as follows:
"Nathanael O. Davis 34, of Versailles is currently being held on $200,000.00 bond for Trafficking 1st degree, Receiving stolen property, Unlawful possession of a firearm, and Delivery of a controlled substance x2. Davis was out on bond at the time of this arrest for three previous drug cases.
"Reyne D. Bachtel 38, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance. Reyne is currently on supervised probation out of Miller County.
"Katie Croswhite 34, of Jefferson City is being held on $200,000.00 bond for Trafficking 1st degree, Receiving stolen property, and Delivery of a controlled substance x2.. Katie is currently on supervised probation out of Morgan County.
"Justin R.L. Vaught 29, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance. Justin is currently on supervised probation out of Miller County.
"Kenneth W. Davenport 32, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance.
"Randy J. Engelage 37, of Eldon is being held on $50,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance."
The statement said Gregoire is thankful for "the citizens of Miller County for their continued support in assisting the Sheriff's Office in the fight to remove these dangerous drugs from our community."