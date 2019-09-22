Seven arrested after deputies search Mount Pleasant home

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Miller County deputies arrested seven mid-Missouri residents after executing a search warrant on a Mount Pleasant home, the department announced Saturday.

Deputies found methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, prescription pills, a stolen motorcycle, marijuana and an illegal handgun in the home on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire.

Items seized by deputies after searching a Mount Pleasant home. Picture provided by the Miller County Sheriff's Department.

Items seized by deputies after searching a Mount Pleasant home. Picture provided by the Miller County Sheriff's Department.

In its statement, the department listed the arrests and charges as follows:

"Nathanael O. Davis 34, of Versailles is currently being held on $200,000.00 bond for Trafficking 1st degree, Receiving stolen property, Unlawful possession of a firearm, and Delivery of a controlled substance x2. Davis was out on bond at the time of this arrest for three previous drug cases. "Reyne D. Bachtel 38, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance. Reyne is currently on supervised probation out of Miller County. "Katie Croswhite 34, of Jefferson City is being held on $200,000.00 bond for Trafficking 1st degree, Receiving stolen property, and Delivery of a controlled substance x2.. Katie is currently on supervised probation out of Morgan County. "Justin R.L. Vaught 29, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance. Justin is currently on supervised probation out of Miller County. "Kenneth W. Davenport 32, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance. "Randy J. Engelage 37, of Eldon is being held on $50,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance."