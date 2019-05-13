Several Jefferson City restaurants clear monthly health inspection

Behind the kitchen door Jefferson City inspections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Several Jefferson City schools, restaurants and shops were found to have no health code violations in the latest round of monthly inspections.

The Environmental Health Services Division inspected 52 food establishments in Jefferson City in March, 25 of which were found to have no violations after an initial review, or a follow-up inspection.

There were 10 total "priority" violations, which are more likely to contribute to food contamination, across all the inspections. Almost all of those violations were corrected on scene, according to the report.

One of the restaurants to receive a perfect review was The Pizza Company, on E. McCarty Street.

“We take pride in keeping everything clean," said Chris Hilke, co-owner of the business. "I got a great staff that keeps everything clean daily.”

After preparing for the Friday dinner rush, Hilke told ABC 17 News their staff sticks to a daily regimen, which keeps their restaurant and kitchen in good shape for customers.

“We’re appreciative of all of it and we’re very happy to get 100% on it," Hilke said.

The restaurant that received the most citations was the Jack in the Box located on Missouri Boulevard. According to the report, inspectors found nine violations and one was corrected on scene.

