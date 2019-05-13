Sex crimes investigation yields three Callaway County arrests

LEFT: Tommy Smith Jr., 34, of Jefferson City CENTER: Marvin Ridgel, 48, of New Bloomfield RIGHT: Jarrad Vandergrift, 37, of New Bloomfield

LEFT: Tommy Smith Jr., 34, of Jefferson City CENTER: Marvin Ridgel, 48, of New Bloomfield RIGHT: Jarrad Vandergrift, 37, of New Bloomfield

FULTON, Mo. - Callaway County authorities arrested three mid-Missouri men after an investigation into sex crimes against children.

Tommy Smith Jr., a 34-year-old resident of Jefferson City, was indicted May 2 on three felony counts of first degree statutory rape and three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Smith was arrested in Jefferson City and is being held in Callaway County without bond in accordance with an order by Judge Kevin Crane.

Smith was scheduled for arraignment in Callaway County Monday.

Marvin Ridgel, 48, is a New Bloomfield resident indicted by a Callaway County grand jury on the same day as Smith on two felony counts of first-degree statutory rape.

Ridgel was arrested in Fulton and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

An arraignemnt was scheduled for Monday morning in Callaway County.

Jarrad Vandergrift, 37, also of New Bloomfield, was charged Thursday by Callaway County's prosecuting attorney with three counts of felony child molestation, three counts of statutory sodomy and one of statutory rape.

Deputies arrested Vandergrift near New Bloomfield and the county is holding him without bond in accordance with Judge Carol England's order.

A June 7th hearing is scheduled for Vandergrift's case.