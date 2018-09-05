Shayne Healea guilty plea: what's next for former Moniteau Co. prosecutor

ABC 17 News is taking an in-depth look at what's next for Shayne Healea after the now former Moniteau County prosecutor pleaded guilty Tuesday to four misdemeanor charges.

Healea was driving drunk when he drove into Addison's restaurant in 2014, injuring four people. He resigned and will not run for reelection as part of a plea deal.

Healea's Law License

In spite of Healea's guilty plea, the former prosecutor has not yet lost his license to practice law in the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Bar Association's Office of Chief Disciplinary Council has authority on disciplinary matters, and a conviction makes an attorney subject to discipline. Any decision on Healea's law license will ultimately be decided by Missouri's Supreme Court.

Healea's Cases

Gov. Mike Parson will be responsible for appointing Healea's replacement. Former Cole County prosecutor Bill Tackett said a judge will most likely delay all of Healea's cases until the governor can appoint one.

"The judge's understand that there's no prosecuting attorney and so they allow continuance of these cases and the governor obviously understands that all of this has to be filed very quickly."

Healea's Replacement

ABC 17 News reached out to both the Moniteau County Democratic Committee and the Moniteau County Republican Committee, of which Healea is a member. The vice chair of the Moniteau County Democratic Committee said she will be discussing Healea's resignation Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Republican party has not returned a request for comment.