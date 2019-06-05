Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Mexico Public Safety Department

MEXICO, Mo. - An 8-year-old boy started a shed fire while playing with gasoline and a lighter Tuesday night in Mexico, Missouri, police say.

The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the 900 block of Emmons Street at 7:24 p.m., the department said in a news release. First responders said they found flames coming though the roof when they arrived. Officials said a tree was also damaged by the fire.

Audrain Ambulance District personnel examined the boy, but he was not taken to the hospital. He suffered minor injuries while trying to put the fire out and escape the shed, police said.