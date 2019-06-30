Sheriff: Two killed after possible argument turned deadly

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said an apparent dispute between neighbors might have fueled a murder-suicide that also involved a home burning to the ground.

Authorities began a search for a shooter after one woman was found shot to death next to her burning home, according to Marshak and KTVI in St. Louis.

Marshak ordered residents in the area near Highway NN and Dutch Creek to seek shelter while the SWAT team searched for the shooter.

Code Red: Developing Situation Hwy NN and Dutch Creek. Requesting Shelter in Place. SWAT en route for gunman in the area. Unknown if subject is on foot or in residence. Report suspicious activity to 911. Updates when available. — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) June 29, 2019

After several hours, authorities located the gunman's body after he reportedly shot himself. Marshak said the investigation is ongoing but that the murder-suicide appeared to be "the result of an ongoing neighbor property line dispute."