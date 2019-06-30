Sheriff: Two killed after possible argument turned deadly
Victim located next to burning house
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said an apparent dispute between neighbors might have fueled a murder-suicide that also involved a home burning to the ground.
Authorities began a search for a shooter after one woman was found shot to death next to her burning home, according to Marshak and KTVI in St. Louis.
Marshak ordered residents in the area near Highway NN and Dutch Creek to seek shelter while the SWAT team searched for the shooter.
After several hours, authorities located the gunman's body after he reportedly shot himself. Marshak said the investigation is ongoing but that the murder-suicide appeared to be "the result of an ongoing neighbor property line dispute."