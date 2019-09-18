Shooting suspect arrested at Jefferson City home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man accused in connection with a Sept. 3 shooting near W. Atchison and Broadway streets was arrested at a Jefferson City home on Friday.

Police say Arthur Phillips was seen on security camera footage shooting a gun at a car in the area on Sept. 3. He is also accused of attempting to sell fake methamphetamine.

Police went to the apartment in the 200 block of W. Atchison Street on Friday at 6 p.m. and asked the apartment owner, Sean M. Shockley, if Phillips was in the home, according to court documents. Shockley allegedly told police Phillips was not there.

Police searched the home and found Phillips hiding in a bathroom, court documents said. Police also found drugs in the apartment, according to the documents.

Phillips was arrested, and Shockley was arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug items.