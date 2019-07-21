SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Shots fired on Apple Tree Court

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 04:39 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 04:39 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police officers said there are no victims as of Sunday morning after a shooting on Apple Tree Court.

According to officers, they found multiple shell casings on the scene. They said many people called them after hearing several rounds of shots go off.

One resident told ABC 17 News that it "sounded like my Call of Duty game." Another described the sound as like a car crash.

Officers said one building and a car were damaged during the incident.

Police said they have a vehicle description, but have not released the name of a potential suspect.


