Sidelines bar owners react to Chief Burton's downtown violence blame

Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton held a meeting Tuesday meant to update the public on the recent downtown violence.

In the meeting, Burton said the crowds start at Sidelines Bar on Big Bear Boulevard and Rangeline Street, then head downtown to Vibez on 9th Street. The people are then waiting outside of the bars downtown and hanging out in parking lots, according to Burton.

“They’re not really doing anything that’s not just plane old disorder," Burton said. "The result of that is when people start getting intoxicated and they start getting high and there’s fights and somebody bumps into somebody."

The Sidelines Bar Owners responded to Chief Burton's statement Friday but wanted to remain anonymous.

The two owners said they were both shocked and infuriated when they heard what Chief Burton said.

"We do a good job and make sure everyone is safe," one owner said. "Just because we are a black establishment, the black crime is going to be blamed on us? Without facts or basis or where he’s coming up with this?"

The owners said they have owned the bar for six years and have not had a problem with the police or sheriff's department.

"There’s other fights downtown, who’s fault is that? Everything that happens downtown is going to be our fault if it involves a black person?” both owners said, adding to each other's statements.

They both questioned how Chief Burton knows if the people downtown actually came from Sidelines Bar.

“It’s irritating and frustrating to have our business slandered in such a way, with no facts. You have nothing to back this up with, if there is please show us,” one owner told ABC 17 News in an exclusive interview Friday.

“It’s slander and unwarranted, and it’s very frustrating when you’re trying to run a business the best you can, as safe as you can, to be slandered and stereotyped in such a way, by the chief of police."