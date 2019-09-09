Driver seriously injured in single-car crash.

Driver seriously injured in single-car crash.

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.: Officials at University Hospital said Quinn is in good condition.

ORIGINAL: One person is seriously hurt following a UTV crash in Callaway County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, Janetta Quinn, 35, was driving on County Road 391 north of Turkey Creek Road just after midnight Sunday. She apparently lost control on the gravel road and drove off the right side of the roadway.

Reports say her UTV overturned. She was seriously injured in the crash and emergency crews transported her to University Hospital.

Patrol reports say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to say Quinn was driving a UTV.