Single car crash in Camden County leaves one dead
Driver was ejected during the crash
A single vehicle crash killed 56-year-old Linn Creek resident Bryan Means late Sunday night.
Means was driving a 1995 Buick Regal when he traveled off the side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned and was ejected.
Means was pronounced dead on the scene around 11 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports said Means was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This is MSHP Troop F's 23rd fatal crash in 2019.