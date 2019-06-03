Single car crash in Camden County leaves one dead

A single vehicle crash killed 56-year-old Linn Creek resident Bryan Means late Sunday night.

Means was driving a 1995 Buick Regal when he traveled off the side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned and was ejected.

Means was pronounced dead on the scene around 11 p.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports said Means was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This is MSHP Troop F's 23rd fatal crash in 2019.