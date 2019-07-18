Small business center opens in Jefferson City

Flooding and tornado small business recovery

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Small Business Administration has opened an office to help business owners and private non-profit organizations affected by tornadoes and flooding in Jefferson City.

The Business Recovery Center opened Wednesday in Lincoln University's Small Business Development Center at 917 Leslie Blvd. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The SBA office acts as a one-stop-shop for businesses and non-profits to apply for low-interest, long-term disaster loans, said Office of Disaster Assistance Field Operations Center Corey Williams.

He said businesses or non-profits can borrow up to $2 million with a loan term of up to 30 years.

Businesses can get loans with interest rates fixed as low as 4 percent and loans offered to non-profits are fixed at 2.75 percent, he said.

Williams said tornado or flooding damage may have caused non-profits to cancel or postpone events.

"You think about the boost in sales and you think about the anticipated revenue," he said. "Well that creates an economic injury to those non-profits."

Williams said the Business Recovery Center will remain open as long as it's needed.

