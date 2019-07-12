Small business recovery center to open in Jefferson City

Corey Williams with the Small Business Administration discusses disaster recovery services Friday, July 12, 2019, in Jefferson City. [ABC 17 News]

Corey Williams with the Small Business Administration discusses disaster recovery services Friday, July 12, 2019, in Jefferson City. [ABC 17 News]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Business owners affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began April 29 will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S Small Business Administration and the Missouri Small Business Development Center.

A business recovery center will open in Jefferson City on Wednesday, with the goal of providing comprehensive relief services to businesses affected by the natural disasters.

"Due to the severe property damage and economic losses inflicted on Missouri businesses, we want to provide every available service to help get them back on their feet," said SBA Director Tanya N. Garfield, of the Disaster Field Operations Center-West. "The center will provide a one-stop location for businesses to access a variety of specialized help. SBA customer service representatives will be available to meet individually with each business owner."

According to Garfield, businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. These loans cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other recoveries.

Corey Williams with SBA talks disaster relief

According to the announcement released Friday, participants will not be required to make an appointment and all services will be provided free of charge.

The recovery center wil open at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln University's Small Business Development Center, 917 Leslie Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65109.

According to the announcement, the center will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Business owners who are unable to visit the business recovery center can apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

SBA representatives will meet with business owners and residents at disaster recovery centers located throughout the impacted area as they are established. For a list of locations, or to receive additional disaster assistance information, visit SBA's website at www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 9, 2019. The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 9, 2020.