Small rooftop fire prompts response at Women's and Children's Hospital

Small fire at Columbia hospital

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Security officers and firefighters swarmed the grounds of a Columbia hospital Monday morning after a small rooftop fire sent heat and smoke through the building.

Multiple firetrucks were at Women's and Children's Hospital on Keene Street and firefighters and University of Missouri Health Care security officers could be seen on the roof Monday morning.

In a news release, fire officials said the fire ignited in a rooftop equipment room, but was quickly extinguished. Firefighters remained on the building's roof into the afternoon making sure no hidden embers were burning.

Playback of live video showing the scene is available in the player below

Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Fraizer said fire investigators were at the hospital Monday afternoon investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Boone County dispatchers also sent out an alert about traffic congestion in the area of the hospital.

The Columbia Fire Department on Twitter had said earlier that firefighters were looking for a source of smoke and heat on the roof of Women's and Children's Hospital.

Columbia Fire Department is looking for the source of smoke and heat on the roof of Women’s and Children’s Hospital. pic.twitter.com/DHXyZC2tWj — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) July 29, 2019

An official at the scene told ABC 17 News that smoke was found on the fifth floor a little before 11 a.m., as well.

Patients on the upper floors were moved to lower floors for safety, the fire department said. MU Health officials said ambulances were being redirected to other hospitals.

MU Health spokeswoman Jesslyn Chew said the hospital will move patients back onto the fourth and fifth floors as soon as possible and more details would be released Monday afternoon. Hospital officials want to make sure the air quality was fine before sending patients back to those floors, which are pediatric patient care areas.

Check back for more on this developing story.