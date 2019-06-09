Soap box derby shuts down section of Broadway

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A section of Broadway Boulevard is shut down Sunday due to the annual Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby.

The area of Broadway between 8th Street and Providence Road will be closed to drivers from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to director Rick McKernan, the derby has taken place for more than 50 years. It dates back to as early as 1938.

McKernan said 50 drivers are competing in Sunday’s race. Each participant received a kit to put their car together, and then were tasked with modifying it based off their weight.

McKernan said the race is typically popular. One of the most famous winners of the race was a young Carl Edwards.