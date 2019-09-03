Some fire sprinkler systems could be getting an upgrade

Fire sprinkler system changes

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia City Council will vote at its meeting Tuesday to adopt several code changes.

It's part of the Building Construction Codes Commission review of the International Code Council Family of Codes and includes an update to fire sprinkler systems at certain restaurants.

The International Fire Code requires all restaurants, bars and nightclubs that serve alcohol and have an occupancy of 300 or more to install automatic fire sprinkler systems.

Five businesses in Columbia would have to update their systems:

Flat Branch Brewery, 115 S. Fifth St.

Olive Garden, 1300 I-70 Drive S.W.

Campus Bar and Grill, 304 S. Ninth St.

Yin Yang Night Club, 128 E. Nifong Blvd.

Blvd. Grand Cru, 2600 S. Providence Rd.

Tropical Liqueurs, 3805 S. Providence Rd.

The change stems from a 2003 fire at a nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island that killed 100 people and injured 230 others.

Other code changes the Council will consider include updated requirements for storm shelters at schools and adopting an International Residence Code that recognizes "tiny houses."

City Council is holding its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.