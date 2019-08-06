Some Jefferson City buildings still without power after tornado

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Some buildings in Jefferson City were still without power on Tuesday after the EF3-rated tornado hit the city in May. However, the buildings without power are ones that were considered destroyed after the storms and are currently uninhabited.

An Ameren Missouri Official said the company finished the bulk of their work at the end of June, and there were about 350 linemen out the day after the storm, an Ameren spokesperson said.

Owner of Green Electric Richard Green, was working to restore power to a home damaged by the storm on Tuesday.

"That's one of the first things you try to do, is get power into the building," Green said. "So that everyone can start using regular power instead of generators"

Once the electric crew is done, the city comes out to inspect, then Ameren restores the power to the building. Green said it's about a two-day process.

Green said his crews have restored power to more than 20 homes and business in Jefferson City after the storm, but there is a lot more to be done.

"We can't get to everybody nor can all the other electricians and construction workers in town do them all right away," Green Said. "So it's going to be a long process."