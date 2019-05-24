Some Jefferson City roads closed due to debris, flooding

One lane is open in each direction on Missouri Boulevard as part of the area is flooded on Friday, May 24, 2019. [Missouri Department of Transportation]

One lane is open in each direction on Missouri Boulevard as part of the area is flooded on Friday, May 24, 2019. [Missouri Department of Transportation]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Some roads in Jefferson City were closed on Friday morning due to remaining debris as well as flooding.

One lane in each direction was open on Missouri Boulevard, north of Route 50 on Friday because of flooding.

Several other exits and side streets are closed due to flooding or storm cleanup. Please check the Traveler Map before you hit the road! pic.twitter.com/GBPz42bt4K — MoDOT Central District (@ MoDOT _Central) May 24, 2019

Other roads were still closed as well, including the ramp to Route 50 on Lafayette Street, the ramp to Stadium Boulevard off of Highway 54 and parts of the outer road of Highway 63 in Callaway County as well as other roads. Travelers should look at the Missouri Department of Transportation traveler map before heading out the door.