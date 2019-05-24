SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Some Jefferson City roads closed due to debris, flooding

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:52 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:49 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Some roads in Jefferson City were closed on Friday morning due to remaining debris as well as flooding.

One lane in each direction was open on Missouri Boulevard, north of Route 50 on Friday because of flooding. 

Other roads were still closed as well, including the ramp to Route 50 on Lafayette Street, the ramp to Stadium Boulevard off of Highway 54 and parts of the outer road of Highway 63 in Callaway County as well as other roads. Travelers should look at the Missouri Department of Transportation traveler map before heading out the door. 

 

 

