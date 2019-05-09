Some Morgan County parents angry at district attendance policy
Their seniors can't walk at high school graduation
VERSAILLES, Mo. - Some parents of graduating seniors in the Morgan County School District are upset after they learned their students would not be able to walk with their classmates at graduation.
Morgan County students must have a 90 percent attendance rate in order to walk during their graduation under district policy. The new attendance policy was put in place during the 2017-18 school year.
"They're able to graduate," parent Chris Smith said. "They're able to go to the ceremony, but they're not letting them walk across the stage."
Smith's daughter is one of eight students who will not be allowed to walk in her graduation. According to the school district, there will be about 80 students graduating in May.
Smith's concern is that most of the days his daughter missed because she was out sick with mononucleosis, an illness that can last weeks.
According to the school district, students are allowed to miss long periods of time at school if it is military-related or because of chronic sickness. In the school handbook, rules say students who are sick must turn in a doctor's note or have a parent or guardian call the school by 9:30 a.m.
Smith said he and his wife were not able to call in by 9:30 a.m. every day because he works out of state and she goes to work at 4 a.m.
"And when you have mono, you are totally drained," Smith said when asked about his daughter calling the school. "I've seen it with her. She's totally drained of all her energy."
Another parent contacted ABC 17 with similar complaints.
Jamie Anson wrote in an email that the superintendent and principal will not accommodate her daughter.
She said her daughter is not going to be allowed to walk because of similar issues with doctor's notes.
"She wasn't worried," Anson said of her daughter, "because we did as told. Get doctor notes and you'll be excused."
Superintendent Joyce Ryerson said the policy is meant to bolster attendance, part of how the state evaluates districts for accreditation.
Anson, who said she drove a school bus in the district for several years, said the policy as it is written in the student handbook lacks clarity, including about how to appeal the decision barring students from walking with their classmates.