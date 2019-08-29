Jefferson City police arrest one after chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Law enforcement sources told ABC 17 News Thursday that four of the suspects involved in a Jefferson City burglary are tied to a street crime gang based in Houston, Texas.

Micah Lazaro, 28, Michael Coleman, 28, Jeremy Phillips, 28, and Keeland Johnson, 24, were the names given to ABC 17 News by a law enforcement official.

UPDATE: A source familiar with the case tells #ABC17News these are two of the suspects involved in an early morning burglary in #JCMO and possibly tied to a string of other crimes across the midwest. (LEFT: Jeremy Phillips; RIGHT: Micah Lazaro) https://t.co/4zssqgQFSE pic.twitter.com/rG8pIs7Bpd — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) August 29, 2019

Jefferson City police officials said the department arrested one suspect after responding to a burglary alarm early Thursday at Best Buy but that four others remained at large.

Officers were sent to the store at 3225 Missouri Blvd. at about 4:30 a.m. and saw a van driving away, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. The driver of the van refused to stop for officers and five people ran from the van near Target, police said.

The van kept going until a treeline stopped it, police said.

Police arrested one suspect but four more suspects remained at large. Police believe the suspects are not from the Jefferson City area.

An ABC 17 News crew saw seven police cars blocking off a perimeter on Missouri Boulevard through West Stadium Boulevard. Traffic was being diverted from the area.