Law enforcement: Jefferson City suspects tied to Texas gang
One man was arrested, JCPD said
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Law enforcement sources told ABC 17 News Thursday that four of the suspects involved in a Jefferson City burglary are tied to a street crime gang based in Houston, Texas.
Micah Lazaro, 28, Michael Coleman, 28, Jeremy Phillips, 28, and Keeland Johnson, 24, were the names given to ABC 17 News by a law enforcement official.
Jefferson City police officials said the department arrested one suspect after responding to a burglary alarm early Thursday at Best Buy but that four others remained at large.
Officers were sent to the store at 3225 Missouri Blvd. at about 4:30 a.m. and saw a van driving away, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. The driver of the van refused to stop for officers and five people ran from the van near Target, police said.
The van kept going until a treeline stopped it, police said.
Police arrested one suspect but four more suspects remained at large. Police believe the suspects are not from the Jefferson City area.
An ABC 17 News crew saw seven police cars blocking off a perimeter on Missouri Boulevard through West Stadium Boulevard. Traffic was being diverted from the area.
Jefferson City Police appear to have a perimeter set up around the wooded area behind Target/near Hyde Park Road. I've counted at least 7 police cars. pic.twitter.com/ueZgbL2Wg7— Zara Barker (@ZaraABC17) August 29, 2019