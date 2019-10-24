South Columbia roundabout now open to drivers

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 6:15 P.M.: The Columbia Department of Public Works announced Thursday night the roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road will now open at 7 p.m.

Update 2: Forum and Green Meadows Roundabout to open about 7 p.m.



Yes, we said tomorrow, but now it's opening today! 30 days ahead of schedule!



Just in time for tomorrow morning's commute!



More information about how to drive a roundabout is available at https://t.co/VYXXTEQyBY https://t.co/0PBtM5zpSU — Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) October 24, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: A new roundabout in south Columbia is now open to drivers.

The Public Works Department told ABC 17 News Thursday night construction of the roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road finished 30 days ahead of schedule.

Crews started working on the more than $1.1 million intersection improvement project in July.

The cost of the project was covered by a voter-approved 2015 capital improvement sales tax.