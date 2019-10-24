SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

South Columbia roundabout now open to drivers

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 05:19 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 06:31 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 6:15 P.M.: The Columbia Department of Public Works announced Thursday night the roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road will now open at 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: A new roundabout in south Columbia is now open to drivers. 

The Public Works Department told ABC 17 News Thursday night construction of the roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road finished 30 days ahead of schedule.  

Crews started working on the more than $1.1 million intersection improvement project in July. 

The cost of the project was covered by a voter-approved 2015 capital improvement sales tax. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Warm Temperatures Not Lasting Past Sunday

    Warm Temperatures Not Lasting Past Sunday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos