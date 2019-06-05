SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

South Columbia traffic light outage fixed

Signals at Providence and Nifong were down

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 09:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:29 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Wednesday morning that the traffic signals were working again after repairs overnight and early Wednesday.

 

Information about the cause of the outage was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL: Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are working to fix the traffic signals at an intersection in south Columbia.

Boone County Joint Communications first alerted drivers to the flashing traffic lights at Nifong Boulevard and Providence Road intersection at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

MoDOT is scheduled to work on the lights Wednesday morning, but backups are expected during the morning rush hour.

Drivers are advised to plan extra time into their commute or find an alternate route.

Officials said MoDOT is looking into what caused the outage.

The roads are currently down to one lane and temporary stop signs have been put up, officials said.

