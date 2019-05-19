SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

South River Road reopened after power line goes down

By:

Posted: May 19, 2019 11:39 AM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 11:39 AM CDT

ASHLAND, Mo. - South River Road in Ashland has been reopened to traffic after a power line fell.

According to the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, a tree limb fell and knocked the power line to the ground.

The district said any power that might have been lost has been restored, and it is unaware of anyone who was affected. No one was injured.

According to the district, people should not drive under low power lines or drive over power lines that are on the ground.


