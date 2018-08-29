SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Space heater to blame for Fulton house fire

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 01:50 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 01:50 AM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - Items placed too closed to a portable space heater are to blame for a Fulton house fire Tuesday, according to the Fulton Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a home on Callaway Drive just after 5 p.m. after residents came home and found flames in their basement.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze in about 30 minutes. No one was hurt.

The home had smoke detectors, but they failed to work, according to firefighters.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damage.

Copyright © 2018 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday August 28 Evening Weather Video

    Tuesday August 28 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos