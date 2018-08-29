Space heater to blame for Fulton house fire

FULTON, Mo. - Items placed too closed to a portable space heater are to blame for a Fulton house fire Tuesday, according to the Fulton Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a home on Callaway Drive just after 5 p.m. after residents came home and found flames in their basement.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze in about 30 minutes. No one was hurt.

The home had smoke detectors, but they failed to work, according to firefighters.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damage.