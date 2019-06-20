Special Olympics Training Life Campus not a total loss

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Special Olympics Missouri Training for Life Campus was determined to be recoverable after an initial report from engineers. However, parts of the building have to be completely replaced.

The building sustained structural damage during May 22 storm, and parts of the building must be repaired or completely replaced, said Susan Stegeman, SOMO President & CEO.

Areas that need replaced include the two southern courses of metal roof panels over the arena, nine sets of X bracing between the roof joists at the south end of the arena and the bottom chords of 22 open web roof joists in the east wing.

Repairs also need to be made to three isolated locations of the metal roof deck.

Engineers are still investigating the damages, and SOMO will not have an idea of what the total cost will be until the investigation is complete. It's still unclear when the repairs will be completed.