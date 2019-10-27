Special panel to present Hyperloop findings

State report on Hyperloop

Missouri's Special Blue Ribbon Panel will release its final report on the proposed Hyperloop tomorrow on the MU campus.

Earlier this month, we reported officials said the state of Missouri is a strong contender for the Hyperloop and tomorrow, the Special Blue Ribbon Panel, along with House Speaker Elijah Haahr, will provide its recommendations on how to make the Hyperloop a reality.

The event which will take place at the Francis Quadrangle on the MU campus from 1 to 2 p.m. It will include Lieutenant Governer Mike Kehoe, who served as chairman of the Special Blue Ribbon Panel, along with Missouri state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and other public and private leaders from the panel.

The final report is said to contain specific steps in establishing Missouri as the global epicenter for research development of the core Hyperloop technology.

The panel was formed back in March following a feasibility study by Kansas City engineering firms Black & Vetch and Olsson.

Columbia is one of the three stops the panel is making tomorrow which also include Kansas City and St. Louis. The public is welcome at all three stops.

Stay with ABC 17 News for more information on this developing story.