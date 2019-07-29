St. Louis Archdiocese releases names of clergy accused of abuse

Archbishop Robert J. Carlson in a video announcing the list of former clergy members credibly accused of abuse.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a list of 64 former clergy members that have been credibly accused of abuse.

None of the men are still with diocese, according to Archbishop Robert Carlson.

"It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine," Carlson said in a letter online. "But publishing their names is the right thing to do."

The list was released Friday on the archdiocese website. There are 61 men, according to the list, that have faced substantiated allegations of abuse of a minor. Three were accused of possession of child pornography.

The Jefferson City diocese released a similar list of 33 credibly accused former clergy members in November.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office started an investigation into abuse by priest in the Archdiocese in August. Carlson said the list was sent to the office as well as posted online.